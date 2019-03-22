Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jaco. View Sign

Longtime Resident of Whitehouse, TX. Mary (Misturak) Jaco, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at age 92. She was born on February 24, 1927 in Desloge, Missouri, a daughter of the late Pete and Anna (Kondrich) Misturak. Our mother and grandmother was a wonderful and loving person who loved the Lord and her family with all her heart. Her warm smile and sweet persona drew people to her. Her humor and laugh always brought joy to family and friends. She is survived by her children: Goldie Bennett, Jimmy Jaco, Carolyn Cisneros, Pam and spouse Tracy Cottrell. Grandchildren: Beth Jackson, Eric Bennett, Shane Jaco, Angel Jaco, Shawn Jaco, Kyle Brewer, Joshua Parker, Brandon Parker, Michael Cottrell, Danica Cottrell. Great-grandchildren: 16 and 1 great-great-grandchild. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by Brothers, Frank and John Misturak, and a sister, Tillie McMurtry. In celebration of her life, visitation is Friday, March 22, 6:00-8:00pm at Boren-Conner Funeral Home, 550 S. Doctor M Roper Pkwy, Bullard, TX 75757. Services will be Saturday, March 23, at 2:00pm, Officiated by Rev. Jimmy Jaco and Rev. Sam Lee. Burial will be at Old Pendleton Cemetery in Doe Run, Missouri.



750 S. Jackson

Jacksonville , TX 75766

