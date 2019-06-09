Went home to be with the Lord on May 26, 2019, at age 91 in Pittsford, New York.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, Lee Skewes; and brother Donald Ayres.
Survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Roxanne Skewes; grandchildren: Jonathan, Lydia, and Audrey, as well as other extended family members.
While living in Tyler, Mary was a member of Marvin United Methodist Church and participated in Sunday School and Newcomers.
Her Memorial Service will be held in July on Saturday July 13 at 2 PM at the Autry Funeral Home, E., 379 Pine St, Frankston, TX 75763. For further details visit: www.miller1889.com
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 9, 2019