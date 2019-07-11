Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Frances (Garner Orman) Orand. View Sign Service Information Tyler Memorial Funeral Home Cemetery and Mausoleum 12053 State Highway 64 West Tyler , TX 75704 (903)-597-1396 Send Flowers Obituary

Services for Mary Frances Garner Orman Orand, 84, will be held at 2pm on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home in Tyler, TX. Burial will follow at Tyler Memorial Cemetery.



Mary passed away on July 8, 2019, in Boerne, TX, with many of her beloved children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren by her side.







Mary was born on May 13, 1935, in Bullard, TX, to Francis and Willine Sides Garner on the farm where her mother was born.







She graduated from Tyler High School in 1953 and from Tyler Commercial College in 1954. After graduating, she married Bill Orman, and they had three children - Dave, Andrea, and Janet. Bill spent 26 years in the Air Force, and during that time the family lived in England, Okinawa, and at various AF bases in Texas. Mary worked for 28 years as a Federal employee with the Department of the Air Force, Department of the Interior. She also worked for the Texas Army National Guard in Austin and then the Department of the Interior (Bureau of Land Management), in Tulsa, OK, where she retired in 1994.







Mary's greatest joy was being in the kitchen cooking her favorite foods for her large extended family and many friends. Her other great passion was animals. She could never resist caring for all the various stray dogs and cats that found their way to her porch. Most of these abandoned animals became much-loved pets as Mary would name each and every one of them. Even the neighborhood deer knew to wait by the fence for each day's leftovers and a can of deer corn thrown to them by a lady with a kind soul on a golf cart. The deer would even return with their fawns each spring to begin the cycle anew. Mary could never be convinced that deer weren't meant to eat leftover roast with bread and gravy.



Mary was a member of First United Methodist Church in Boerne and greatly enjoyed attending until falling too ill preceding her passing. She made many friends there and greatly appreciated the rapport among the staff of the church and its congregants who were so kind to her.







Mary was much-beloved by her 3 children- Dave, Andrea, and Janet and their spouses, her 9 grandchildren, and her 8 great-grandchildren (with another on the way) and will be greatly missed by them all for her steadfast love, devotion, and many kindnesses. She is preceded in death by her parents and her first husband and the father of her children. She leaves behind a circle of faithful, lifelong friends and cherished relatives.



A special thank you to the women at Alamo Hospice in Boerne who so lovingly cared for Mary during her final months. She loved you all.



Pallbearers will be her grandsons. Dr. Don Guthrie will be officiating.







If desired, memorials may be made to Hill Country Animal League, 115 W. Bandera Rd, Boerne, TX. 78006 or a local animal shelter.



To leave condolences for the family, please visit



Arrangements with Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home of Boerne.

Services for Mary Frances Garner Orman Orand, 84, will be held at 2pm on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home in Tyler, TX. Burial will follow at Tyler Memorial Cemetery.Mary passed away on July 8, 2019, in Boerne, TX, with many of her beloved children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren by her side.Mary was born on May 13, 1935, in Bullard, TX, to Francis and Willine Sides Garner on the farm where her mother was born.She graduated from Tyler High School in 1953 and from Tyler Commercial College in 1954. After graduating, she married Bill Orman, and they had three children - Dave, Andrea, and Janet. Bill spent 26 years in the Air Force, and during that time the family lived in England, Okinawa, and at various AF bases in Texas. Mary worked for 28 years as a Federal employee with the Department of the Air Force, Department of the Interior. She also worked for the Texas Army National Guard in Austin and then the Department of the Interior (Bureau of Land Management), in Tulsa, OK, where she retired in 1994.Mary's greatest joy was being in the kitchen cooking her favorite foods for her large extended family and many friends. Her other great passion was animals. She could never resist caring for all the various stray dogs and cats that found their way to her porch. Most of these abandoned animals became much-loved pets as Mary would name each and every one of them. Even the neighborhood deer knew to wait by the fence for each day's leftovers and a can of deer corn thrown to them by a lady with a kind soul on a golf cart. The deer would even return with their fawns each spring to begin the cycle anew. Mary could never be convinced that deer weren't meant to eat leftover roast with bread and gravy.Mary was a member of First United Methodist Church in Boerne and greatly enjoyed attending until falling too ill preceding her passing. She made many friends there and greatly appreciated the rapport among the staff of the church and its congregants who were so kind to her.Mary was much-beloved by her 3 children- Dave, Andrea, and Janet and their spouses, her 9 grandchildren, and her 8 great-grandchildren (with another on the way) and will be greatly missed by them all for her steadfast love, devotion, and many kindnesses. She is preceded in death by her parents and her first husband and the father of her children. She leaves behind a circle of faithful, lifelong friends and cherished relatives.A special thank you to the women at Alamo Hospice in Boerne who so lovingly cared for Mary during her final months. She loved you all.Pallbearers will be her grandsons. Dr. Don Guthrie will be officiating.If desired, memorials may be made to Hill Country Animal League, 115 W. Bandera Rd, Boerne, TX. 78006 or a local animal shelter.To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.ebensberger-fisher.com and select obituaries.Arrangements with Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home of Boerne. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close