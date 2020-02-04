Services for Mary Frances McCartney, 82, of Tyler, will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home in Tyler with Rev. Shane Ogdie and Rev. Francisco Maya officiating.
Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Mary passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 in Tyler.
She was born May 4, 1937 in Emerson, Arkansas to William Harrison and Annie Gertrude Watson Sellers.
Mary retired from Smith County as a Secretary at the Physical Dept. of the maintenance after 10 years of service.
She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and being with her family. He church family was also very important part of her life. She loved to read and will be remembered for her hospitality to everyone she knew.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Mary is survived by her husband, Gerald McCartney of Tyler; three daughters, Kimberly E. Henigan of Oakwood, Yvonne Christain of Reno and Lenita Gibbons of Sumner; brothers, Bobby Sellers of Texarkana and Nelson Sellers of Jonesville, LA; sister, Helen Mangum of Waldo, AR; eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Henigan, William McDonald, Chad Evans, Jeremy Wolf, Aidan Moore and Seth Moore.
Visitation is scheduled from 5:30 to 7:30 PM on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
If desired, memorials may be made to Woodland Hills Baptist Church.
