Service Information

Lloyd James Funeral Home
1011 East First Street
Tyler , TX 757013308
(903)-597-6611

Visitation
9:00 AM
Lloyd James Funeral Home
1011 East First Street
Tyler , TX 757013308

Graveside service
10:30 AM
Hopewell Cemetery
Swan , TX

Services for Mary Frances Hitt Hill, 89, of Tyler, are scheduled for Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Lloyd James Funeral Home in Tyler. Visitation will be at 9 a.m.



Graveside burial will immediately follow at Hopewell Cemetery in Swan at 10:30 a.m., Rev. Brian Brooks of UMC Hallsville officiating.



Mary was born to the late Frank and Belle Hitt, on August 23, 1929 in Whitehouse. She attended Tyler High School. On August 10, 1951, she married the love of her life, Charles Donald Hill at Cedar Street Methodist Church in Tyler. Mary worked as a medical secretary throughout her professional career, ultimately retiring from Northcutt Chiropractic Clinic in Longview. Mary was an active member of Wesley-McCabe United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women in Longview; and, later in life, an active member of Noonday United Methodist Church.



Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Belle Hitt; husband, Charles Donald Hill; sister, Patsy Ruth King; and brother-in-law Billy Ray King.



She is survived by Uncle Jim Horton and wife, Billie of Fort Worth; siblings, Glynne Hitt and wife, Betty of Lindale, and Mike Hitt and wife, Yvonne of Cisco; nieces, Kay Welch and husband, Ronnie of Chandler; Teddie Gilley and husband, Jim of Wills Point; nephews, Steve King and wife, Debbie of Overland Park, Kansas; Glen Williams and wife, Janet of Whitehouse; and Scott King and wife, Terrie of Tyler; granddaughter Uyen Tran-Parsons and her husband, Colby of Denton; and Uyen's parents, Cuong and Thuy Tran, of Longview. Mary is also survived by ten great-nieces and nephews, and five great-great-nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hopewell Cemetery Association, 13036 FM 2710, Lindale, TX 75771; Noonday United Methodist Church, 17320 Hwy. 155 S., Flint, TX, 75762; or Heart to Heart Hospice, 7925 South Broadway, Suite 1140, Tyler TX, 75703.



