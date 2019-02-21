Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Frances (Harris) Dickerson. View Sign

Mary Frances Harris Dickerson went to be with her Lord and Saviour on Feb. 18, 2019.



She was born Sept. 19, 1926, in the Bascom community now known as New Chapel Hill to the late William Henry Harris and Mittie Mae Gibson Harris and lived there her entire life.



Mary graduated from high school and went to work for Sledges. She later turned her home into a day care.



She was a lifetime member of Bascom Assembly of God church in New Chapel Hill where she was church treasurer for a number of years. She was also a Sunday school teacher as well as church pianist.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford U Dickerson; five brothers, Sammie Jewel Harris, Govie Lee Roy Harris, Hubert Troy Harris, John Aubry Harris, and James Paul Harris; three sisters; Dona Elizabeth Osburn, Ester Marie Harris and Doris Virginia Harris.



Survivors include many nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; and great-great nieces and nephews and many friends.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, at Freedom Fellowship church, formerly known as Victory Assembly of God at 2915 SSE Loop 323 in Tyler.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice of Tyler.

Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2019

