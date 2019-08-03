Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Elizabeth Pike. View Sign Service Information Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-6553 Memorial service 10:30 AM Whitehouse United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Elizabeth Pike, age 87, went home to be with her Lord on August 1, 2019. Her family and friends treasure a lifetime of memories and accomplishments together.



She was born March 2, 1932 in Lindale, Texas and lived most of her life in Whitehouse, Texas. Graduated from Whitehouse High School as Valedictorian of the Class of 1950. Twenty five years later she enrolled at TJC and received her Associate Degree after attending night classes while working for General Electric /Trane. She has received several recognitions with GE in her 32 years of service, prior to retirement.



Mary and Glendal Pike were married in 1950. She was a devoted mother and mother-in-law to Gary and Susie Pike of Whitehouse, Rhonda and Dennis Cates of Whitehouse, and Scott and Leigh Callaway of Bullard. She is also survived by sister, Gloria Vervalin of Quitman, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband Glendal Pike; parents, Ed and Roberta Jones and sister Barbara Brazil. She enjoyed family gatherings, lakeside picnics, travel across the US, and international cruises.



She was lovingly called "Nanny" by 9 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren, and was a witness to God's steadfast love and faithfulness in her life and church. Member of the Whitehouse United Methodist Church, where she served as Sunday School teacher for many years, member of United Methodist Women, Administrative Board and other committees. She was elected to the Whitehouse City Council in 1998 serving 4 years, and also served 4 additional years as Mayor. She was honored as the Whitehouse Mrs Yesteryear in 2001. Her civic services also included Chairman on the Smith Co. Appraisal District Board and Oakbrook Health Care Center Advisory Board.



We will hold fast to God's promise that because Jesus lives and reigns today, we will join "Nanny" in Heaven. Services are under the direction of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit. Following a private graveside service at the Whitehouse Cemetery, a memorial service will be held at the Whitehouse United Methodist Church on Saturday Aug 10, 2019 at 10:30 am. Visitation will follow at the church.



The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Whitehouse United Methodist Church.



