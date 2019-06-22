Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Elizabeth Hinkle. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Elizabeth Hinkle, 75, of Brownsboro, passed away on June 10, 2019 at home.



A memorial service will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Union Hills Baptist Church in Brownsboro.



Mary was born in Wewoka Oklahoma to KD and Betty Cole on November 30, 1943. She attended the University of Oklahoma studying fine art. She married Richard Hinkle on August 21, 1981 in Arlington, Texas. She worked as an interior decorator in Fort Worth and Arlington Texas for 22 years. She continued her love of art, drawing and painting portraits and had her art featured in a show at the Seminole Nation Museum. She enjoyed and was active as a duplicate bridge player for many years.



Mary is preceded in death by her parents, brother Danny Cole and her daughter Lisa Groseclose.



Mary is survived by her husband Richard, brother, Joe Don Cole, son Ladd Hodgins, stepsons Aaron and Kyle Hinkle, granddaughters Angel Reynolds, Amanda Nugent and husband Otho, Brooke Hodgins, Bailey Hodgins and grandsons Rickey Groseclose and Grant Hodgins, step granddaughters Maisy Hinkle and Iona Lieppman, step grandsons Julian Hinkle and Liev Lieppman, and great grandchildren Nevaeh Nugent, Hudson Nugent, Lillian Reynolds and Furian Reynolds.



Memorials may be given to the Hospice of East Texas. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Ricky Groseclose and Debbie Huffman for their kindness and care and to the Hospice of East Texas.

Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close