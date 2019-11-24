Service Information Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-6553 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Belle Deramus, 88, of Tyler, ascended to her heavenly home November 20, 2019. Her sweet spirit centered around serving the Lord her whole life. She was a true woman of faith.



Mary was born May 9, 1931 in Quitman, Texas to the late Odie and Drucilla Scoggin. After a brief illness, Mary entered into the gates of heaven to join her beloved husband of 59 years, Euel Deramus. For over 50 years, she taught within TISD while also an active member of GABC; as well as their Youth Ministries Coordinator, and continued to oversee the mgmt of her late husband's Horse Boarding & Training Facility. Mary is survived by her son, David; daughter, Kathy Deramus; granddaughter, Courtney White (Brian) and three great grandchildren.



Under the direction of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit, Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019. Services will be held at Green Acres Baptist Church Chapel at 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 25, 2019 with Dr. David Dykes officiating. Interment will follow at Cathedral in the Pines.



Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the GABC Mary Deramus Scholorship Fund at Green Acres. To view online, please go to



