Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008

A requiem mass for Mary Ann Wright, 77, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Flint with The Rev. James Rowland officiating. Burial will follow at Tyler Memorial Park in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.



Mrs. Wright passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 in Tyler after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was born October 16, 1942 in Plainfield, New Jersey to John Russo and Mary Ann Capone Russo.



Mary Ann graduated from Brick Township High School where she met her husband of 57 years, Ronald Wright. They were married on October 7, 1962, and shortly thereafter Ronnie, a U.S. Navy Seabee, was stationed at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Mary Ann served as a member and president of the Pioneer Hose Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary in New Jersey for many years before moving to Tyler, Texas in 1976.



Mary Ann retired from East Texas Medical Center after 23 years as a secretary in the laboratory. She was also an EMT and served on the Board of Directors for the Noonday Volunteer Fire Department. She was an active member at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, and then St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Flint where she was very dedicated to the Ladies ACTS movement. She also loved to travel and attend the annual Seabee reunions held across the U.S.



Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and John Russo and brother, Jack Russo. She is survived by her loving family including her husband, Ronald Wright, Sr.; her two sons, Dr. Ronald Wright, Jr. of Dayton, Texas and James Wright and his wife Kelly of Flint, Texas; seven grandchildren, Kristen, Kaila, Conor, Cassidy, MacKenzie, Jack and Sam; and one great-grandchild, Wyatt. She is also survived by her older sister, Mrs. Doris Smith of Brick Township, New Jersey and numerous nieces and nephews.



Pallbearers will be Members of the St. Mary Magdalene Knights of Columbus, Bob Dockter, Dennis Barker, Jonathan Hocker, Ted Masa, Terry Slayton, and Peter Sullivan. Honorary pallbearers will be Frank Petrone, Charles George, and Ed Lander



A rosary will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel located at 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler, with a visitation following from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.



If desired, memorials may be made to the St. Mary Magdalene building fund, 18221 FM 2493, Flint, TX 75762.



