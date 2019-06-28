Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 Service 10:30 AM Colonial Hills Baptist Church Tyler , TX Send Flowers Obituary

Services for Mary Ann (Hill) Kirkpatrick, 82, of Flint will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Colonial Hills Baptist Church in Tyler with Rev. Robert Carter officiating. Burial will follow at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.



Mary Ann (Mom-o to her grandchildren) passed away and was released from her earthly pain to join her parents and two older sisters on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in Tyler. She was born September 9, 1936 in Oklahoma City, OK to Max and Agnes Hill.



She was a kind, gentle and loving soul who always had a smile, a warm hug and a positive outlook on life despite any difficulties that may be. She never had a harsh word, never an unkind gesture. She loved completely and those around her knew it. She loved playing board games (and winning!), pulling weeds, crossword puzzles and putting together real puzzles and reading Guideposts, Reader's Digest and her Bible. Bible Study Fellowship, or BSF, was central to her life, first as a student and later as a leader for 28 years at her home church, Colonial Hills Baptist. For 25 years, Mary Ann and her husband, Kirk, owned and operated Kirkpatrick Ace Hardware in Gresham where they were pillars of their tight-knit community. Everyone loved to come in and be pampered by them as they shopped for hammers, weed eaters and fertilizer. The legacy of Mary Ann and her sweet kindness lives on in her four boys she loved dearly and her four grandchildren she loved just as much.



Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Jean Burton and Maxine Carter. She is survived by her loving family including her husband, James (Kirk) Kirkpatrick; sons, James Douglas Kirkpatrick, John Barry Kirkpatrick, David Hill Kirkpatrick and Paul Jarrett Kirkpatrick; grandchildren, James Logan, John Michael, Natalie Kay and Wesley Stephen.



Pallbearers will be her children and grandchildren.



Visitation is scheduled from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler.



If desired, memorials may be made to Colonial Hills Baptist Church, 7330 South Broadway, Tyler, TX 75703.



