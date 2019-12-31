Send Flowers Obituary

Marvin Mackey age 87 passed away December 22nd, 2019. He left peacefully, in his own home as was his desire, with his wife of 66 years, Carmen and their only child, Diana at his side.



Marvin was born November 22, 1932 in Lake Village Arkansas. He has been a resident of Texas since his teenage years but has lived in Chapel Hill for the better part of 50 years. He is survived by his wife Carmen Lynn , daughter Diana Lynn Mackey-Hanson and son-in-law William Hanson, two granddaughters Taralyn and Sheridan Hanson and most recently a great grandson Grayson Edward Hanson. In addition, his brother Edward and sisters Maxine, Vergie and Melva.



Marvin was a man of many talents. A self made man and master of anything he put his hands to. He was generous and always available to help his friends and neighbors. As such he will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by all that knew him.



Our family has chosen to celebrate his life on January 4th, 2020 at 4pm. This will take place at Bethel Baptist Church in Chapel Hill. We are inviting all of you who desire to celebrate with us.

