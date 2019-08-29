Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Visitation 10:00 AM Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 Funeral service 11:00 AM Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 Interment Following Services Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery 7825 South Broadway Send Flowers Obituary

Marvin David Stroud, 89, of Tyler, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, passing away peacefully at his home on August 23, 2019. His funeral service will be held on August 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Hwy, with Rev. Glenn Jones officiating, followed by interment at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery, 7825 South Broadway. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service.Mr. Stroud was born on December 29, 1929 in Montgomery, Louisiana to the late Arnold N. and Alice Loraine Stroud. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving during the Korean War . He obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of North Texas and worked for Tyler Pipe Industries for over 20 years, later in the oil and gas industry. He enjoyed his membership as a Master Mason, Scottish Rites Mason and a Shriner in the Sharon Shrine Temple. He was a long-time member of Green Acres Baptist Church.Mr. Stroud is survived by his wife of 65 years, Anna D. Stroud, Tyler; three daughters, Vanessa Haddock and husband Greg of Tyler, Shelley Cauthen and husband Mark of Flint and Diane McCoy and husband Roy of Tyler; ten grandchildren, Kristi Hughes and husband Levi of Sachse, Chad Kidd and wife Holly of Tyler, Matthew McFarland and wife Courtney of Fate, Joshua McFarland and fiancee Hanna of Tyler, Allison Mullins and husband Matt of San Antonio, Paul Cauthen of Dallas, Suzanna Felts and husband Tommy of Denton, Courtney House and husband Matt of Tyler, and Brittany Templeton of Liberty City and Dylan McCoy of Tyler; and 21 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his older brother, Arnold Stroud Jr. He is also survived by his sisters Nadine Gilham of Beebe, Arkansas, Barbara J. Walker and husband Clarence of Montgomery, Louisiana, and Connie Cagle and husband Burt of Kilgore, Texas, along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.Pallbearers will be his grandsons and grandsons-in-law. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Aug. 29, 2019 Print | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy Korean War Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

