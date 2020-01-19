Martin Tindall passed away at Hospice of East Texas surrounded by those he loved January 17, 2020. He loved life and always encouraged others. Martin will be greatly missed by those who loved him.



Martin was preceded in death by his father, Bob Tindall, and his brother, Bryan Tindall. He is survived by his mother, Benetta Tindall, aunts and uncles, Karen Durmon, Linda and Thomas Chapman, Karen and Thomas Berry, and a host of cousins and friends.



A celebration honoring Martin will be 2:00 PM Monday, January 20, with visitation prior to the service at 1:30 PM at Calvary Assembly of God at 1723 Front Street.



Tributes honoring Martin may be made to Hospice of East Texas.

