Service Information Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308 (903)-597-6611 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Martha A. Sumpter, 79, of Tyler, are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Lloyd James Funeral Home with Rev. Henry Denard officiating. Burial will follow at the Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery.



Martha went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 19, 2019, at home in Tyler surrounded by her loving family.



She was born on February 22, 1940 in Abilene, KS to the late Clyde Albert Giese and Florence Lorraine Walters Giese. She was a homemaker, a mother of four and loved by all who knew her. Martha's very best times were those spent with her family.



She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Leon Sumpter of Tyler; daughters Carla Moncrief and husband Rick of Dallas, Carin Spradlin and husband Robert of Bullard; son Trey Chance and wife Vicki of Lindale; daughter Mary Terrell of Tyler; grandchildren Mandi Cassens, Mark Moncrief, Eric Spradlin, LeAnne Shepherd, Casey Chance, Katie Crowell and Emily Terrell; great-grandchildren Colton and Kylie Cassens, Mason, Abigail and Tyler Moncrief, Ethan Spradlin, Noah, Matthew and Nicholas Shepherd and Owen and Wylder Crowell.



Pallbearers will be Mark Moncrief, Eric Spradlin, Casey Chance, Brian Cassens, Justin Shepherd, Dewayne Norris and Cris Crowell.



Special thanks to Cynthia Billington, Dee Battee, Brittany Battee, Anna Quintero and granddaughter Katie Crowell for their loving care of our mom, grandmother and loving wife.



The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Lloyd James Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to Calvary Baptist Church, 6704 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler, Texas 75703.



Funeral services for Martha A. Sumpter, 79, of Tyler, are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Lloyd James Funeral Home with Rev. Henry Denard officiating. Burial will follow at the Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery.Martha went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 19, 2019, at home in Tyler surrounded by her loving family.She was born on February 22, 1940 in Abilene, KS to the late Clyde Albert Giese and Florence Lorraine Walters Giese. She was a homemaker, a mother of four and loved by all who knew her. Martha's very best times were those spent with her family.She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Leon Sumpter of Tyler; daughters Carla Moncrief and husband Rick of Dallas, Carin Spradlin and husband Robert of Bullard; son Trey Chance and wife Vicki of Lindale; daughter Mary Terrell of Tyler; grandchildren Mandi Cassens, Mark Moncrief, Eric Spradlin, LeAnne Shepherd, Casey Chance, Katie Crowell and Emily Terrell; great-grandchildren Colton and Kylie Cassens, Mason, Abigail and Tyler Moncrief, Ethan Spradlin, Noah, Matthew and Nicholas Shepherd and Owen and Wylder Crowell.Pallbearers will be Mark Moncrief, Eric Spradlin, Casey Chance, Brian Cassens, Justin Shepherd, Dewayne Norris and Cris Crowell.Special thanks to Cynthia Billington, Dee Battee, Brittany Battee, Anna Quintero and granddaughter Katie Crowell for their loving care of our mom, grandmother and loving wife.The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Lloyd James Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to Calvary Baptist Church, 6704 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler, Texas 75703. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Oct. 22, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close