Graveside services were held for Martha Agnes (Scantlin) Rainey, age 97, at Rose Hill Cemetery on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with the Rev. Stephen Rhoads officiating, under the direction of Hilliard Funeral Home. Martha passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family at Hospice of East Texas, Friday, November 8th. She was a long-time member of Calvary Baptist Church and a loving and caring mother and grandmother.



Martha was born in Tyler, Texas on November 22, 1921, to Sidney and Mabel Burns Scantlin, the second of three children. She was a graduate of Tyler High School. She met and married the love of her life, Tom Rainey on August 15, 1940 in Tyler. They both worked for the Cotton Belt Railroad and she also worked at Marsh Elementary School while raising their two sons. She was a guiding light to her family and now, two weeks shy of 98 full, long years and escaping a body that had traveled through a century, she is now reunited with her husband, Tom, her infant son, Dan Allen, all of her friends, and most of her family.



Martha was preceded in death by her husband Omegia Thomas Rainey, Jr., her infant son, Dan Allen Rainey, her parents, her brother and her sister. She is survived by her two sons, Wayne Rainey and wife, Patricia; and Randy Rainey and his wife, Gini of Tyler; five grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.



Honorary pallbearers were Rick Rainey, Bobby Rowe, Ed Sustala, Brian Ellis, Jeff Peacock, and Buddy Miller.



The family wishes to thank the nurses, doctors, and staff of Hospice of East Texas for their kind and compassionate care and, if desired, memorials may be given to Hospice in Martha's cherished memory.

Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Nov. 13, 2019

