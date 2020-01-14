Service Information Christ Episcopal Church 118 S Bois D Arc Ave Tyler, TX 75702 Send Flowers Obituary

Memorial services for Martha Malone Alligood, 84, are scheduled for Wednesday, January 15th, 2:00 PM at Christ Episcopal Church with the Rev. Ted Welty officiating.



Burial will be in the Memorial Garden at the Cathedral of St. Philip, Atlanta, GA at a time to be determined later.



Mrs. Alligood died on January 12, 2020 while under the care of Hospice of East Texas.



She was born on October 14, 1935 in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Frank Malone and Mary Goodwyne Malone. She attended Georgia State University in Atlanta until her marriage to Robert Leslie Jacobs in 1952. She was later married to the Reverend Dr. Cecil Locke Alligood in 1963 and moved to Tyler in 1969 when Dr. Alligood was called to be the rector of St. Andrews Episcopal Church. She was very active at St. Andrews Episcopal Church and School, and later worked in accounting. She has resided in Tyler ever since.



Survivors include her son, Charles Leslie Jacobs of LaGrange, GA, daughters Christina Jacobs Hayes of Boone, NC and Cecilia Irene Alligood of Tyler, TX and grandson Eric Frank Carter of Chicago, IL.



Memorials may be made to Hospice of East Texas.

