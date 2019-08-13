Service Information Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-6553 Funeral service 10:30 AM First Presbyterian Church Tyler , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Martha Joe, beloved mother and wife, died peacefully in the evening of August 11th. She knew she was surrounded by people who loved her and whom she loved very much: her family and friends. She is preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of over 50 years, Lemuel Conner Hutchins. She was a dedicated member of First Presbyterian Church, Tyler, all of her adult life where she served as an elder and an honorary life member of the Presbyterian Women. She attended Tyler Public Schools, Tyler Junior College, Texas Women's University and Oklahoma University where she received a Masters Degree. In WWII , she honorably served in the Army as a hospital dietitian. She was a member of BO chapter of the PEO Sisterhood, Quairo Literary Club, and the Knit Wits who donate their work to various international charities. She was a board member and active in Meals On Wheels, Opportunities in Tyler (now Goodwill Industries), and the Camp Fire Girls. She enjoyed travelling to the mountains in Colorado with family and reading. Martha Joe is survived by her daughters, Nan Hutchins Bailey and Martha Lee Hutchins, granddaughters, Laura Bailey Shulenberger and Katherine Conner Bailey, and great-grandchildren, Bailey Jordan Shulenberger and William Blake Shulenberger.Funeral services will be held at 10:30am on Wednesday, August 14th at First Presbyterian Church, Tyler. Arrangements are with Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home, Tyler.All her life she was committed to her family, First Presbyterian Church and the Tyler community. If desired, memorials can be made to Meals on Wheels, Hospice of East Texas, Presbyterian Women, Goodwill Industries or the Rainbow Class of First Baptist Church, Tyler in honor of her son, Lem and her efforts in the community to improve the lives of the disabled. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Aug. 13, 2019

