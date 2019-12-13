Service Information Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308 (903)-597-6611 Graveside service 2:00 PM Bethesda Cemetery intersection of FM 2710 and CR 4126 Lindale , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Graveside services for Martha Jo Birtcher, 86, of Tyler are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Bethesda Cemetery in Lindale with Bro. Sherman Mayfield officiating. Bethesda Cemetery is located at the intersection of FM 2710 and CR 4126.



Martha Jo passed away peacefully on December 9, 2019 in Tyler.



She was born on March 11, 1933 in Lindale to the late Henry Grady Lyon and Frances Kennedy Lyon. She was a graduate of Lindale High School and Tyler Commercial College.



Martha Jo had a great love for children and spent many years as the nursery coordinator at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. She and her husband were members of Lake Tyler Baptist Church. Martha Jo was a homemaker and also worked in the insurance business.



She is survived by her daughter Tammy Birtcher Taylor and husband Billy; son Curtis Joe Birtcher and wife Sharon; grandchildren Jason Taylor, Angela Darnell, Blake Birtcher, Melissa Taylor and Lauren Birtcher.



In addition to her parents, her husband Curtis Edgar Birtcher, Jr. preceded her in death.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Preschool Ministry of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 13590 Highway 110 South, Tyler, TX 75707.



