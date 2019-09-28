Service Information Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308 (903)-597-6611 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308 View Map Funeral service 4:00 PM Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Martha Ellen Wilson, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in Chandler, Texas. Martha was born December 4, 1939 in Elkhart, Texas to Charles and Mary (McCann) Howell. Martha was very involved with her Christian faith. She was a member of Woodland Hill Baptist Church.



Visitation will be Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM. At Lloyd James Funeral Home.



Funeral services will be Monday, September 30, 2019 at 4:00 PM at Lloyd James Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Noonday Cemetery. Brother Abraham Silos will be officiating.



Martha was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Gaylon Lee Wilson. Son, Randall L. Wilson; Sisters, Annette Howell Maddox, and Bennie Howell; and one nephew, B.J. Wilcox.



She is survived by her son, Gaylon Wayne Wilson; Brother, Charles Howell Jr. and wife Shirley Howell; Sister, Karen Sue Wilcox Howell; Grandson, Christopher Wayne Wilson and wife Jaclyn Lawen Wilson; Grandson, Darrell Stephen Wilson; Granddaughter, Danica Raine Wilson; Great grandson, Fahren Asher Cernoch; and one nephew, Michael Wilcox.



Martha Ellen Wilson, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in Chandler, Texas. Martha was born December 4, 1939 in Elkhart, Texas to Charles and Mary (McCann) Howell. Martha was very involved with her Christian faith. She was a member of Woodland Hill Baptist Church.Visitation will be Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM. At Lloyd James Funeral Home.Funeral services will be Monday, September 30, 2019 at 4:00 PM at Lloyd James Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Noonday Cemetery. Brother Abraham Silos will be officiating.Martha was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Gaylon Lee Wilson. Son, Randall L. Wilson; Sisters, Annette Howell Maddox, and Bennie Howell; and one nephew, B.J. Wilcox.She is survived by her son, Gaylon Wayne Wilson; Brother, Charles Howell Jr. and wife Shirley Howell; Sister, Karen Sue Wilcox Howell; Grandson, Christopher Wayne Wilson and wife Jaclyn Lawen Wilson; Grandson, Darrell Stephen Wilson; Granddaughter, Danica Raine Wilson; Great grandson, Fahren Asher Cernoch; and one nephew, Michael Wilcox. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Sept. 28, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close