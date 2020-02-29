Service Information Kane Funeral Home 689 Meridian Sheridan , WY 82801 (307)-673-5837 Send Flowers Obituary

Marshall Acker died on Friday, February 21, 2020 while on a trip to Wyoming. He was born in



Dallas, Texas on January 20, 1977 and attended Avon Old Farms School in Connecticut, the



University of Kansas and Montana State University, but his great love was for outdoor



adventures. He hiked glaciers in Washington, went ice climbing in Colorado and canoed down



the Rio Grande River. He also rode elephants in Thailand, went bungee jumping in New Zealand



and was a sky diver. Over time, Marshall turned his love into his profession and guided group



horseback rides and fly fishing trips in the Bighorn Mountains for the Spear-O-Wigwam Ranch



in Wyoming. More recently, he was the owner of Capitalize Fitness working as a trainer to help



people meet their fitness goals.



While Marshall often struggled with depression, he had a remarkable life filled with wonderful



friendships with no closer friend than his older brother Tyler. When their mother Sandy married



Dr. Joe Shepard, the brothers were quickly taken in by the larger Shepard clan and they enjoyed



many, happy holiday gatherings along with group trips to Santa Fe and the Bighorn mountains in



Wyoming.



Marshall Acker is survived by his mother, Sandy Shepard, his brother Tyler Acker, his nephew



Myles Shepard and sisters Jill (Shepard) Kraus and her husband Marc and Erin (Shepard) Davis



and her husband Steven. He is also survived by his father, Dr. Barry Acker, his aunt Susan



Braden along with her son Arthur Braden and his wife Molly.



He was preceded in death by Dr. Joe Shepard, his brother Michael Shepard, his grandparents Mr.



and Mrs. John Riehm and his uncle Jack Riehm.



A memorial service will be held at First Christian Church of Tyler at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March



7, 2020. A private memorial service will be held later this summer at Spear-O-Wigwam Ranch in



Wyoming.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you consider a donation to the non-profit



organization of your choice,in memory of Marshall, to the First Christian Church Mission Trip



Fund or to ARC of



with special needs.



Online condolences may be written at



Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.

