Service Information Autry Funeral Home 1025 SE Loop 456 Jacksonville , TX 75766 (903)-586-6262 Send Flowers Obituary





A funeral service is scheduled at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Neches. Bro. David Dixon will officiate. Mr. Wanless will be laid to rest at Jarratt Cemetery in Jacksonville. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville.



He served during the Korean War and retired from the U.S. Airforce after 24 years. He was a member of Troup Community Church.



He was also preceded in death by his wife, Virgie Wanless, parents, stepchildren, Charles Cartwright, Wayne Cartwright and Ann Giamona; four brothers; three sisters; and a grandson, Colquitt Cartwright.



Left to cherish his memory are his children Maria Brown of Kansas, Diane Seager of Virginia, Marlin F. Wanless of Virginia and Marcus Wanless of New York; and daughter-in-law, Johnnie Cartwright of Neches. His brother is Earl Wanless of California. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



Pallbearers will be John Cartwright, Michael Cartwright, John Paul Cartwright, Michael Wayne Cartwright, Austin Willingham and George Giamona.



Marlin "Mike" Wanless born July 9, 1923 to Forrest and Mary Wanless, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in Neches. He was 96 years old.A funeral service is scheduled at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Neches. Bro. David Dixon will officiate. Mr. Wanless will be laid to rest at Jarratt Cemetery in Jacksonville. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville.He served during the Korean War and retired from the U.S. Airforce after 24 years. He was a member of Troup Community Church.He was also preceded in death by his wife, Virgie Wanless, parents, stepchildren, Charles Cartwright, Wayne Cartwright and Ann Giamona; four brothers; three sisters; and a grandson, Colquitt Cartwright.Left to cherish his memory are his children Maria Brown of Kansas, Diane Seager of Virginia, Marlin F. Wanless of Virginia and Marcus Wanless of New York; and daughter-in-law, Johnnie Cartwright of Neches. His brother is Earl Wanless of California. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.Pallbearers will be John Cartwright, Michael Cartwright, John Paul Cartwright, Michael Wayne Cartwright, Austin Willingham and George Giamona. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Nov. 7, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close