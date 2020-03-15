Funeral Services for Markoleta Taylor, 95, of Chandler are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Dan Maytubby officiating. A private interment will follow at West Mountain Cemetery in Upshur County.
Mrs. Taylor passed away on March 12, 2020 in Chandler.
Markoleta "Marky" Taylor was born September 13, 1924 in Upshur County, Texas the daughter of John H. Sobey and Iris M. Mackey. She was a member of the Church of Christ in Chandler. She graduated from Union Grove High School in 1942. Her last job was as a Teller for the East Texas Savings and Loan in Chandler. Marky will be missed by all her family and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband W.V. "Bud" Taylor and her son John Taylor.
She is survived by her sons Terry Taylor of Chandler and Joe Taylor and wife Jacki of Kilgore and grandchildren Jake and Dusty.
Visitation will be held from 1:30-2:00 p.m., Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family.
If desired donations may be made to the West Mountain Cemetery, PO Box 206, Gilmer, TX 75644.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 15, 2020