Service Information Bartley Funeral Home 1015 W Wolfe St Grand Saline , TX 75140 (903)-962-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Mark Allen Cockrell passed away on January 21, 2020 at his farm outside Grand Saline, Texas. He was born on October 4, 1974 to Linda Kay Cockrell and Jacky Harold Cockrell in Tyler, Texas.



Mark was educated in Whitehouse (elementary) and Tyler (Hogg Jr. High and Robert E. Lee High School) graduating High School in 1993. He enrolled at East Texas Police Academy and graduated on November 17, 2018. His Police Badge was number 203.



He began working at Southern Utilities and managed a service crew, he got his CDL license and worked at Target Distribution Center then worked at a paper mill in Forney before getting his Police badge when he worked security for TCOPS (highway resurfacing) and trained with Point Police in Point, Texas until the time of his death.



He is survived by his wife Lesia Cheaney Bailey (Married February 13, 2004), Brian Cockrell (Brother - Ft. Worth), Trystan Bailey (Step-son - Chandler), Devin Bailey (Step-son) and Royce Jackson (Step-Father - Tyler). He is preceded in death by his Mother (Linda Kay Cockrell Jackson) and his Father (Jacky Harold Cockrell).



His body was cremated. There were no funeral or Memorial Service planned.



Mark was a loyal friend, a hard and dependable worker, and enjoyed his friends, family and farm.

Mark Allen Cockrell passed away on January 21, 2020 at his farm outside Grand Saline, Texas. He was born on October 4, 1974 to Linda Kay Cockrell and Jacky Harold Cockrell in Tyler, Texas.Mark was educated in Whitehouse (elementary) and Tyler (Hogg Jr. High and Robert E. Lee High School) graduating High School in 1993. He enrolled at East Texas Police Academy and graduated on November 17, 2018. His Police Badge was number 203.He began working at Southern Utilities and managed a service crew, he got his CDL license and worked at Target Distribution Center then worked at a paper mill in Forney before getting his Police badge when he worked security for TCOPS (highway resurfacing) and trained with Point Police in Point, Texas until the time of his death.He is survived by his wife Lesia Cheaney Bailey (Married February 13, 2004), Brian Cockrell (Brother - Ft. Worth), Trystan Bailey (Step-son - Chandler), Devin Bailey (Step-son) and Royce Jackson (Step-Father - Tyler). He is preceded in death by his Mother (Linda Kay Cockrell Jackson) and his Father (Jacky Harold Cockrell).His body was cremated. There were no funeral or Memorial Service planned.Mark was a loyal friend, a hard and dependable worker, and enjoyed his friends, family and farm. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 10, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close