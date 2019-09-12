A memorial service for Marjorie Jean Dolan, 92, is scheduled for 3:30 PM Saturday, September 14 at Tyler Presbyterian Church, 4554 FM 2813, Tyler, TX. Her pastor, Rev. John Johnson, will officiate. Anyone wishing to attend is invited to wear blue, as that was Marj's favorite color.
Marj was born in Santa Anna, TX on March 18, 1927, and passed away in Tyler, TX on September 8, 2019. She moved to southern California as a young woman where she met and married her husband, Frank. After raising their children and retiring, they moved to Tyler.
Marj is preceded in death by her husband, Frank, of 60 years and her grandson, Joshua. Survivors include Mark Dolan and his wife Pat of Georgetown, Kathleen Dolan of Tyler, John Dolan of Tyler, three grandchildren Adam, Ashleigh, and Jason, and two great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tyler Presbyterian Church or The Hospice of East Texas.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Sept. 12, 2019