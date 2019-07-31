Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion Katherine "Kay" (Smith) White. View Sign Service Information Highland Presbyterian Church 3101 Paluxy Dr Tyler, TX 75701 Memorial service 11:00 AM Highland Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary

Marion Katherine (Kay)



Kay was born in Port Arthur, Texas to Floyd and LaFrae Smith on April 18th, 1937. She attended Thomas Jefferson High School in Port Arthur, graduating in 1955.



Kay was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and friend. She was a member of Tyler Newcomers Club, Tyler Lions Club, Red Hats Society, and was an active member of Highland Presbyterian Church in Tyler and former member of First Presbyterian Church in Palestine, Texas. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, quilting, reading, playing bridge, working crossword puzzles, watching Texas football and baseball teams, and spending time with her family and friends.



Kay is preceded in death by her parents; and two sons, Charlie Crain and Stephen Crain.



Kay is survived by her husband, Joseph E. White; her sister, Virginia Smith of Houston, Texas; her children, Darrell Crain and his wife Debra of Orange, Texas, Cheryl Benoit and her husband Ricky of Lumberton, Texas, and Debbie Wright and her husband Randy of Vidor, Texas; five grandchildren Amber Crain, Russell Crain, Carl Hancock and wife Nicole, Courtney Benoit and Gracie Benoit; two great-grandchildren, Clayton and Cobe Hancock; two stepchildren, Iva Switzer and her husband Brooks of Mauriceville, Texas, and Joe White and his wife Tanya of Mauriceville, Texas; and five step-grandchildren Shelby, Keaton, and Jordan Switzer, and Emma and Holten White.



A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, August 1st, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Highland Presbyterian Church.

