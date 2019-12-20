A graveside service for Marilyn Scheeler Allen, 88, of Tyler, is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019 at the DFW National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75211.
Marilyn passed away on December 17, 2019. She was a native of Lincoln, Nebraska, and attended Decatur High School in Decatur, Georgia. She completed two years of college at the University of Georgia at Atlanta, and also attended George Mason University in Virginia. She and John were members of Green Acres Baptist Church since 1998. Marilyn was a homemaker, had been a pre-school teacher and worked in various banking and mortgage loan endeavors, retiring in 1987. She was very active in church life through the years, most recently serving as assistant prayer chairman, a member of Gloryland Singers, Baptist Women, and New Member Shepherding.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, John, and five children, John, Mark, Cheri, Cary and Bruce. Other surviving family members include Wanda, Susan, Laura, Darrell, Daniel, Ashley, David, Trisha, Michelle, Jenny, Joe, Bradley, John, Hannah, William, Paul, Kaley and Avery.
The family invites everyone to a visitation from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Lloyd James Funeral Home in Tyler.
