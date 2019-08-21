Service Information Bates Cooper Sloan Funeral Home - Mount Pleasant 2805 S Jefferson St. Mount Pleasant , TX 75455 (903)-572-3621 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM South Jefferson Baptist Church Mt Pleasant , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Mariguinn was born on July 7, 1943 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to James Gwen and Mary (Whittle) Williams. She spent the majority of her early years in Tulsa and near Locust Grove, Oklahoma then the family moved to Benton, Arkansas when she was 10 years old.



Mariguinn met the love of her life, Cliff Butler (deceased) at Arkansas Tech University. They later married on March 8, 1962 and celebrated 54 years together before Cliff's passing in 2015. They raised two sons, Shannon and Shane, and two daughters, Sara and Suzy. Mariguinn attended college at Little Rock University and worked at St. Vincent's hospital as a lab tech, putting herself through school. Later she received an associate degree in Science from Arkansas Tech in 1962 and an associate degree in Art from Northeast Texas Community College in 1987. She was a Registered Nurse and volunteered for Cypress Basin Hospice.



Mariguinn had a passion for painting, loved animals and gardening. She combined her favorite things into creating beautiful paintings of flowers, animals and nature. Mariguinn was an active member of South Jefferson Baptist Church where she taught a ladies Sunday School class and was active in the Widows Ministry. Mariguinn and Cliff were active members of Trinity Baptist Church in Mt. Pleasant, Texas and Emmanuel Baptist Church in Pittsburg, Texas. Mariguinn was known for her compassion for others, and her deep love for the Lord, her family and numerous close friends.



Mariguinn was preceded in death by both her father, James, her mother, Mary and Mariguinn's husband Clifford. She is survived by her four loving children, Ernest Shannon Butler and his wife Kathryn of Greenwood, South Carolina, Clifford Shane Butler and his wife Gina of Bullard, Texas, Sara Rene Hughes and her husband Robert of Murphy, Texas, Carla Sue (Suzy) Whitten and her husband John of Mt. Pleasant, Texas. Mariguinn was blessed with 8 grandchildren, Jacob Butler and his wife Rebekah, Elizabeth



A celebration service of her life will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at South Jefferson Baptist Church in Mt Pleasant, TX at 10 o'clock a.m. There will be a viewing at Bates - Cooper - Sloan Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant, TX at 6:00 pm - 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening before the funeral. In lieu of flowers, Mariguinn requested donations be made to the Widows Ministry at South Jefferson Baptist Church and Cypress Basin Hospice both of Mt Pleasant, TX.



