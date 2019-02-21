Obituary Guest Book View Sign

A Funeral Mass for Maria Dolores (Lola) Cruzan, 91, of Tyler is scheduled for 10:30am Friday, February 22, 2019, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception with Father Hank Lanik officiating. Burial will be in Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery.



Lola passed away peacefully on February 16, 2019 in Bryan, Texas.



Lola was born on October 10, 1927 in Armenia, Colombia to Julio Vasquez and Maria Antonia Garces Vasquez. Lola met and married Clifford Cruzan and immigrated to the United States in 1955. She and Clifford moved to Tyler in 1956 where they raised their family and retired. Lola became a citizen of the United States in 1961. She enjoyed selling Avon for over 45 years and earned numerous sales awards. Her career enabled her to meet a cross section of Tyler residents. Throughout her life Lola encouraged and guided her friends who were immigrants to learn English, adapt to American customs and to become United States Citizens.



Lola is survived by her sons, Raphael Cruzan (Dora) of College Station and Alberto Cruzan (Tanya) of Rosamond, California, along with grandsons Daniel, David and Noah Cruzan of San Antonio, Texas.



In addition to her parents, Lola was preceded in death by her son, Ricardo Cruzan and her loving husband, Clifford Cruzan. She also leaves behind numerous friends and neighbors who cherished their friendship with her. Her family is thankful for her friends and staff who assisted in her care both at home and after she needed long term care.



The family will receive friends at 6:30pm Thursday, February 21, 2019 for a rosary at Lloyd James Funeral Home.



