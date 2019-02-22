Funeral services for Margie Faye Wallace-Dews are scheduled for Saturday, February 23, 2019 11:00 AM at Corinth Baptist Church with Rev. Frank Mosley officiating and Dr. Stephanie Mauldin-Shackles eulogist. Interment will be held in Mauldin Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Margie Faye Wallace-Dews was born in Tyler, Texas on January 28, 1948 to Jim Mauldin and Queen Ester Wallace Mauldin.
She married the love of her life, Charles Dews, Sr. on January 3, 1967. They were blessed with 43 years of marriage. To this union one son, Charles, Jr. was born.
She was preceded in death by her parents, eight sisters and eleven brothers.
Margie leaves to cherish her memories, a loving and devoted son, Charles Dews, Jr., daughter-in-law Tonya Dews; Three sisters, Marie Alexander, Flora Pegues and Joyce Davis.; one brother, Elmer Mauldin. Five grandchildren, and one great grandson. She will be tremendously missed by her nieces, nephews, close relatives and friends.
Public viewing at the funeral home 12 Noon-8:00 PM.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 22, 2019