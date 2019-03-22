Margaret Lorrayne Henderson Neill passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening, March 19, 2019. She was born to Charles and Addie Mae Henderson on August 2, 1933 in Jacksonville, Texas. For 85 years, Margaret lived her life with positivity, love, purpose, curiosity, kindness, zeal, creativity, and integrity.
She is survived by her sisters, Shirley Mae Johnson of Yantis (formerly of Dallas) and Addie Carol Hill of New Braunfels (formerly of Edinburg); her children, Dawnn Crossley (Danny) of Chandler, Hannah Neill (Armando Escobedo) of Austin, Katie Breaux (Ken) of Aledo and Quentin Neill (Rocio) of Austin; her sister-in-law, Sylvia Stotts Neill of McKinney; her 13 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and too many friends to count. She was preceded in death by her former husband, Dr. Sherroll Neill of Tyler.
A visitation will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019, from 3 - 5 p.m. at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home in Tyler, Texas. A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, May 18th. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tyler Day Nursery, 2901 W. Gentry Pkwy, Tyler, TX 75702. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 22, 2019