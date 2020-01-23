Service Information Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-6553 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM New Life Worship Center Service 10:00 AM New Life Worship Center Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Lee Petty Akins was born August 7, 1931 and passed away on January 19, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 72 years - Joe Akins; daughter Barbara Zwernemann of Georgetown & husband, Ken; son, Paul Beaird of Gonzalez, son, Timothy Joe Beaird of Belton & wife, Missty with children, Corban, Coltan, Cohan, twins Chloe & Cael; son, David Zwernemann & wife, Amanda with sons, Jack & Jonah; daughter, Marcia Felker of Forney with husband, Chris with sons, Brandon & Travis; daughter, Shirley Watkins of Garland and husband, Michael with twins, Dayne Watkins of Frisco, daughter, DeLayne Spicer of Rockwall & husband, Clay Spicer with Ella, Henley, Bradley & Jack; daughter, Sarah Jenkins of Chapel Hill & husband, Rex with son, Justin of Whitehouse and wife, Amanda with Jett, Cadence & Chloe; daughter, Laura Beam of Holly Lake with husband, Bruce and son, Heath of Austin. Margaret and Joe were blessed with four daughters; four sons-in-law; eight grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. She is also survived by a neice, Becky Cohen and nephew, Jeff Baber and family; three sisters, Barbara Beler of California, Mary Perry of New Mexico, Irma of New Mexico and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Margaret Akins was a special lady who worked for 31 years for Tyler Independent School District as Nutritional Manager at Dixie Elementary School and later for the City of Tyler. She was a faithful member of Evangel Assembly of God.



Services for Margaret Lee Petty Akins are 10:00 a.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 at New Life Worship Center with Rev. Bruce Lewis and Rev. Bruce Beam officiating, under direction of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home. Burial will be at Lee Cemetery in Winnsboro. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to service.



To view online, please go to



Margaret Lee Petty Akins was born August 7, 1931 and passed away on January 19, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 72 years - Joe Akins; daughter Barbara Zwernemann of Georgetown & husband, Ken; son, Paul Beaird of Gonzalez, son, Timothy Joe Beaird of Belton & wife, Missty with children, Corban, Coltan, Cohan, twins Chloe & Cael; son, David Zwernemann & wife, Amanda with sons, Jack & Jonah; daughter, Marcia Felker of Forney with husband, Chris with sons, Brandon & Travis; daughter, Shirley Watkins of Garland and husband, Michael with twins, Dayne Watkins of Frisco, daughter, DeLayne Spicer of Rockwall & husband, Clay Spicer with Ella, Henley, Bradley & Jack; daughter, Sarah Jenkins of Chapel Hill & husband, Rex with son, Justin of Whitehouse and wife, Amanda with Jett, Cadence & Chloe; daughter, Laura Beam of Holly Lake with husband, Bruce and son, Heath of Austin. Margaret and Joe were blessed with four daughters; four sons-in-law; eight grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. She is also survived by a neice, Becky Cohen and nephew, Jeff Baber and family; three sisters, Barbara Beler of California, Mary Perry of New Mexico, Irma of New Mexico and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Margaret Akins was a special lady who worked for 31 years for Tyler Independent School District as Nutritional Manager at Dixie Elementary School and later for the City of Tyler. She was a faithful member of Evangel Assembly of God.Services for Margaret Lee Petty Akins are 10:00 a.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 at New Life Worship Center with Rev. Bruce Lewis and Rev. Bruce Beam officiating, under direction of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home. Burial will be at Lee Cemetery in Winnsboro. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to service.To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Jan. 23, 2020

