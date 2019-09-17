Service Information Autry Funeral Home 1025 SE Loop 456 Jacksonville , TX 75766 (903)-586-6262 Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Margaret Collie Hightower passed from this life into the arms of her loving father on September 14, 2019, in Tyler, at the age of 92, after her body surrendered to the cancer she had bravely fought for numerous months. A service in celebration of her life will be held at 10 o'clock in the morning on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Jacksonville, under the direction of Autry Funeral Home. Reverend Jack Albright, Reverend Doug Wintermute, and Reverend Barbara Hugghins will officiate. She will then be laid to rest at Resthaven Memorial Cemetery. Friends are cordially invited to visit with the family on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 5 to 7 o'clock in the evening at Autry Funeral Home.



She was born to John Hosea and Alta Cole Collie on February 2, 1927 in Frankston, Texas. She graduated from high school in 1944, married Burtis Hightower and moved to Jacksonville where she continued to live for over 75 years.



Margaret first worked at Wood Drug. She was employed at the Liberty Hotel for numerous years, first as Hostess, and then promoted to Assistant Manager, and later to Manager. She and her family also lived there for a period of time. Margaret was also employed at Gulf States Pollution Control (Leavesley Industries), Holiday Inn and Lon Morris College, retiring in 1989. She later did alterations out of her home for many years. In addition to work, she led an active life through the age of 91. As a member of First United Methodist Church for over 46 years, she served as President of Alpha Omega Sunday School Class for many years and volunteered for Shared Table. She also worked with Barbara Hugghins, then Associate Pastor, planning trips for Primetimers. She was a former member of Business and Professional Women's Club, United Methodist Women, HAPY Girls, Fun Travelers, was a volunteer at Love's Lookout Visitor's Center, HOPE and on the Board of the Jacksonville Library. She met a group of friends every week for Sunday lunch and then another day for hamburgers. Margaret had a special pound cake recipe that she baked for many years and had many requests to carry it to group functions.



Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Burtis Hightower in 1969, a precious grandson Steven Hightower in 1973, her parents, her sisters Beth Ballew Beasley, Ann Clark Garner, her brothers John Collie, Jr., Oliver Collie and two nephews Freddy Collie and Mike Clark.



She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Left to cherish her memory and all of who were dearly loved, are her children, James A. Hightower and wife Rita, Billy Hightower, Kim Hightower Gillard Fade and husband Dennis. She was "Mimi" to grandchildren Amy Hightower Wood (Gary), Kelly Hightower Lawless (Jason), Kevin Hightower (Christi), Lukas Hightower and Mandy and Ashleigh Gillard. She was "Great-GrandMimi" to great-grandchildren Christopher (Kelly) and Michael (Holly) Wood, Jordan and Kaleigh Lawless, Gavin and Layton Hightower, Paisleigh Whitehead and Rhyder Daniels. Other loved ones left to cherish her memory are Thresa Hightower, Stephen Gillard, Kelli Kreig, numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and also many friends. She stated she was happiest when all of her family came to her home for Holidays.



Serving as Pallbearers will be Jeff Clark, John Mark Lester, Phil Waller, Dick Stone, Stephen Gillard and



James Gillard. Honorary Pallbearers will be Charles Broadway, George Griffin, Al Shapiro, Gene Stolze and LeRoy Brooks.



The family would like to extend special thanks to Hospice of East Texas for their graciousness and care.



Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of East Texas and First United Methodist Church of Jacksonville.



Ruth Margaret Collie Hightower passed from this life into the arms of her loving father on September 14, 2019, in Tyler, at the age of 92, after her body surrendered to the cancer she had bravely fought for numerous months. A service in celebration of her life will be held at 10 o'clock in the morning on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Jacksonville, under the direction of Autry Funeral Home. Reverend Jack Albright, Reverend Doug Wintermute, and Reverend Barbara Hugghins will officiate. She will then be laid to rest at Resthaven Memorial Cemetery. Friends are cordially invited to visit with the family on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 5 to 7 o'clock in the evening at Autry Funeral Home.She was born to John Hosea and Alta Cole Collie on February 2, 1927 in Frankston, Texas. She graduated from high school in 1944, married Burtis Hightower and moved to Jacksonville where she continued to live for over 75 years.Margaret first worked at Wood Drug. She was employed at the Liberty Hotel for numerous years, first as Hostess, and then promoted to Assistant Manager, and later to Manager. She and her family also lived there for a period of time. Margaret was also employed at Gulf States Pollution Control (Leavesley Industries), Holiday Inn and Lon Morris College, retiring in 1989. She later did alterations out of her home for many years. In addition to work, she led an active life through the age of 91. As a member of First United Methodist Church for over 46 years, she served as President of Alpha Omega Sunday School Class for many years and volunteered for Shared Table. She also worked with Barbara Hugghins, then Associate Pastor, planning trips for Primetimers. She was a former member of Business and Professional Women's Club, United Methodist Women, HAPY Girls, Fun Travelers, was a volunteer at Love's Lookout Visitor's Center, HOPE and on the Board of the Jacksonville Library. She met a group of friends every week for Sunday lunch and then another day for hamburgers. Margaret had a special pound cake recipe that she baked for many years and had many requests to carry it to group functions.Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Burtis Hightower in 1969, a precious grandson Steven Hightower in 1973, her parents, her sisters Beth Ballew Beasley, Ann Clark Garner, her brothers John Collie, Jr., Oliver Collie and two nephews Freddy Collie and Mike Clark.She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Left to cherish her memory and all of who were dearly loved, are her children, James A. Hightower and wife Rita, Billy Hightower, Kim Hightower Gillard Fade and husband Dennis. She was "Mimi" to grandchildren Amy Hightower Wood (Gary), Kelly Hightower Lawless (Jason), Kevin Hightower (Christi), Lukas Hightower and Mandy and Ashleigh Gillard. She was "Great-GrandMimi" to great-grandchildren Christopher (Kelly) and Michael (Holly) Wood, Jordan and Kaleigh Lawless, Gavin and Layton Hightower, Paisleigh Whitehead and Rhyder Daniels. Other loved ones left to cherish her memory are Thresa Hightower, Stephen Gillard, Kelli Kreig, numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and also many friends. She stated she was happiest when all of her family came to her home for Holidays.Serving as Pallbearers will be Jeff Clark, John Mark Lester, Phil Waller, Dick Stone, Stephen Gillard andJames Gillard. Honorary Pallbearers will be Charles Broadway, George Griffin, Al Shapiro, Gene Stolze and LeRoy Brooks.The family would like to extend special thanks to Hospice of East Texas for their graciousness and care.Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of East Texas and First United Methodist Church of Jacksonville. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Sept. 17, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close