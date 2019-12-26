Service Information Autry Funeral Home 1025 SE Loop 456 Jacksonville , TX 75766 (903)-586-6262 Send Flowers Obituary

A funeral service for Margaret Eubanks, age 78, of Tyler, is scheduled at 2 pm on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Autry Funeral Home Chapel in Frankston with Bro. Tom Crawford officiating. Visitation will begin at 1 pm.



Margaret passed away Tuesday, December 23, 2019 in Tyler.



She was born April 4, 1941 in Tyler to the late Jack and Dolly (Pride) Melton.



Mrs. Eubanks was an operation officer with Southside Bank for 38 years. She was very active in Women's Ministry at her church.



She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant brother, James Melton.



Left to cherish her memory are her, husband of 61 years, Kenneth Eubanks; daughter, Paula Stephens and husband Mike, son, Brad Eubanks and wife Alicia, brothers; Jackie Melton and wife Brenda, Ronnie Melton and wife, Debbie, Donnie Melton and wife Julie, Daryl Melton and wife Ellen, sisters; Ann Dozier, Sue North, and Lisa Murray and husband Jim. She is also survived by three grandchildren; Hayley Cavataio and husband Blake, Grady Eubanks, and Madi Eubanks, two great grandchildren; Caul Cavataio and McCrae Cavatio; 26 nieces and nephews; and 35 great nieces and nephews.



Her nephews will serve as pallbearers.



Memorials may be made to Hospice of East Texas 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75701.



A funeral service for Margaret Eubanks, age 78, of Tyler, is scheduled at 2 pm on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Autry Funeral Home Chapel in Frankston with Bro. Tom Crawford officiating. Visitation will begin at 1 pm.Margaret passed away Tuesday, December 23, 2019 in Tyler.She was born April 4, 1941 in Tyler to the late Jack and Dolly (Pride) Melton.Mrs. Eubanks was an operation officer with Southside Bank for 38 years. She was very active in Women's Ministry at her church.She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant brother, James Melton.Left to cherish her memory are her, husband of 61 years, Kenneth Eubanks; daughter, Paula Stephens and husband Mike, son, Brad Eubanks and wife Alicia, brothers; Jackie Melton and wife Brenda, Ronnie Melton and wife, Debbie, Donnie Melton and wife Julie, Daryl Melton and wife Ellen, sisters; Ann Dozier, Sue North, and Lisa Murray and husband Jim. She is also survived by three grandchildren; Hayley Cavataio and husband Blake, Grady Eubanks, and Madi Eubanks, two great grandchildren; Caul Cavataio and McCrae Cavatio; 26 nieces and nephews; and 35 great nieces and nephews.Her nephews will serve as pallbearers.Memorials may be made to Hospice of East Texas 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75701. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Dec. 26, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close