Funeral services for Ms. Margaret Clark Webb, 74, Tyler is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at New Zion Baptist Church, Winona, TX with Dr. S.L. Curry, Jr. as eulogist. Burial will be in Center Cemetery, Winona, TX under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Ms. Webb died August 14, 2019. She was born November 10, 1944.
She was a member of New Zion Baptist Church, Winona, TX and was a retired federal worker for the Postal Service.
Ms. Webb was preceded in death by her parents, C. C. Clark and Olivia Clark; 4 brothers; 1 sister; and 1 grandchild.
Survivors include 2 sons, Michael Webb and Calvin Webb, both of Tyler, TX; 1 daughter, Melissa Brown of Tyler, TX; 3 brothers; 4 sisters; 6 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.
Public viewing will be Friday, August 23, 2019 from 12:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Aug. 23, 2019