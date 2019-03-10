Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret (House) Brandt. View Sign

"The Family & friends of Margaret House Brandt, are gathered in Tyler to honor her passing from this life on March 8, 2019. She loved and was involved in many activities, from outdoor work to her passion for motorcycles & big trucks. She worked for 25 years at a local plant, American Clay. She retired at 52, but went back to school and opened her own shop where she did ladies nails until she retired again to go on the road with her husband in a big truck. She was born in Daingerfield, on Oct 19, 1939. She settled in Tyler, as a young girl of 10 and stayed here. She never met a stranger, always had a smile and lived her life to its fullest."



She is survived by her husband, William J Brandt; stepsons, Stephen Brandt and John Brandt; son, Kevin Crouch and wife Sandy, 3 grandchildren; and many close friends that will always love and cherish her! No one had a bigger Heart than Margie Poo!



In lieu of flowers, make a charitable donation supporting the military, veterans and their families.



A simple Memorial Gathering will be held at the Brandt residence on March 10, 2019, from noon to 4 p.m.

"The Family & friends of Margaret House Brandt, are gathered in Tyler to honor her passing from this life on March 8, 2019. She loved and was involved in many activities, from outdoor work to her passion for motorcycles & big trucks. She worked for 25 years at a local plant, American Clay. She retired at 52, but went back to school and opened her own shop where she did ladies nails until she retired again to go on the road with her husband in a big truck. She was born in Daingerfield, on Oct 19, 1939. She settled in Tyler, as a young girl of 10 and stayed here. She never met a stranger, always had a smile and lived her life to its fullest."She is survived by her husband, William J Brandt; stepsons, Stephen Brandt and John Brandt; son, Kevin Crouch and wife Sandy, 3 grandchildren; and many close friends that will always love and cherish her! No one had a bigger Heart than Margie Poo!In lieu of flowers, make a charitable donation supporting the military, veterans and their families.A simple Memorial Gathering will be held at the Brandt residence on March 10, 2019, from noon to 4 p.m. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close