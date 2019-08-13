Funeral services for Mr. Marcus D. Drawhorn,44 Tyler is scheduled for 11:00 AM Wednesday,August14,2019 at St. James CME with Bro.Darryl Bowdre as eulogist.Burial will be in Lawrence Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Survivors include spouse: Valencia Drawhorn,3 daughters:Jalecia (E.J.) Redwine/Nelson,Khaiya Drawhorn,Kelis Drawhorn, 2 brothers:Terrence Drawhorn,Tobias Drawhorn,3grandchildren LaTrell Williams,LaZale Nelson,MaKenzie Nelson
Public viewing will be Tuesday August 13,2019 1PM -8PM and visitation 6PM-7PM at Community Funeral Home Of Tyler Chapel.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Aug. 13, 2019