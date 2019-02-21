Marc Helmer passed away Friday evening, Feburary 15 with his wife and close friends by his side at Greenbriar Nursing Home. Marc was born January 5, 1957 in Ft Morgan, CO.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marc Helmer.
He and his family moved to Tyler when Marc was 2 and has since lived in Tyler.
He was proceeded in death by his little brother, Keith, and his father, Charles. He is survived by his wife Wendy of the home; step son, Tyler Donavan and wife Mallory; step daughter, Cortnee Donavan from Waco; and his mother, Norma from Tyler. Also many close friends that have been by his side through his illness.
A Celebration of Life will be held, date not set.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2019