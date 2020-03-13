Funeral service for Ms. Malissia Elaine Polk, 57, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, Noon at New Jerusalem Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. She was born on July 6, 1962 in Tyler, Texas to the late Blanche Marie McGee who preceded her in death and Willie King. Malissia gained her wings on March 6, 2020. She was raised in Tyler and graduated from John Tyler High School in 1980. She was a loving wife and mother of three children and two grandchildren. She was a humbly sweet and kind person to everyone she crossed paths with in life. Malissia is survived by her three loving children, Melvin Lee Polk, III, 36, Brittany Kay Polk, 33 and KeAndra LaShell Polk, 30, two beautiful grandchildren, Damion Kordell Polk, 18 and Leah Rose Peoples, 1. Three loving sisters, Cassandra Howard, Yvonne Alexander and Delores McGee along with five nieces, four nephews and many great nieces and nephews along with extended relatives through mother, father and grandmother.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 13, 2020