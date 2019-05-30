Mack Powell, of Frankston, passed away peacefully while surrounded by his family at home on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. He was born June 17, 1943 in Mill Run Athens, Texas to William and Annie (Richardson) Powell.
Mr. Powell was raised in the Assembly of God Church. He was the owner of a local service station in Frankston and in his retirement he ran Mack's Shade Tree Produce.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Nell and Troy House; brother-in-law, Newlon Rounsavall and a niece, Gail McElroy.
Left to cherish his memory are his sister, Geri Rounsavall of Leagueville. Nieces and nephews are Lynn Dickerson, Debra Mulholland, Melissa Willingham, Johnny Rounsavall and Tony Rounsavall. He is also survived by several great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Wade Dickerson, Cody Dickerson, Tony Rounsavall, Heath Willingham, Chand Willingham, Larry Willingham, J.T. Collard and Johnny Rounsavall.
Visitation will begin on Thursday, May 30, 2019 and friends are cordially invited to visit with Mack's family from 5 to 7 o'clock in the evening at Autry Funeral Home, Frankston.
A funeral service is scheduled at 10 o'clock in the morning Friday, May 31, 2019 at Autry Funeral Home Chapel in Frankston. Bro. Eric Graham will officiate. Mr. Powell will be laid to rest at Wofford Cemetery in Frankston.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on May 30, 2019