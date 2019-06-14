Funeral services for Mr. Mack Overshown, 79, Tyler is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at College Hill Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. London Davis as eulogist. Burial will be in Goss Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Mr. Overshown died June 6, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include wife, Ruth Overshown; 3 sons Mack A. Overshown, Lineall Overshown, and Richard Overshown; 3 sisters; 7 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Public viewing will be 12-8 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 with visitation from 7-8 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 14, 2019