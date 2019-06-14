Mack Overshown (9/13/1939 - 6/6/2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mack Overshown.
Service Information
Community Funeral Home of Tyler
1429 North Border Avenue
Tyler, TX
75702
(903)-526-5555
Obituary
Send Flowers

Funeral services for Mr. Mack Overshown, 79, Tyler is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at College Hill Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. London Davis as eulogist. Burial will be in Goss Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Mr. Overshown died June 6, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include wife, Ruth Overshown; 3 sons Mack A. Overshown, Lineall Overshown, and Richard Overshown; 3 sisters; 7 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Public viewing will be 12-8 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 with visitation from 7-8 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.