Mack M. C Dearion

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mack M. C Dearion.
Service Information
Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor
900 Broadway Ave
Gladewater, TX
75647
(903)-845-5141
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor
900 Broadway Ave
Gladewater, TX 75647
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Rising Star C O G I C Gladewater
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Rising Star C O G I C Gladewater.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Funeral Services for Mack M C Dearion, 89 Gladewater will be Saturday, June 29, noon at Rising Star C O G I C Gladewater. Burial will follow in Red Rock Memorial Park Cemetery, Gladewater. Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor in Charge of arrangements.

Mack was born February 10, 1930 in Gladewater. He died June 20, at his residence.

Visitation will be Friday 1 pm - 7 pm at D & D All Faith Chapel Hwy 80 west Gladewater. And one hour prior to service on Saturday.

In lieu of Flowers at Family requests, donations to St. James Baptist Church, Building Fund, Red Rock Community Gladewater.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.