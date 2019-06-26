Funeral Services for Mack M C Dearion, 89 Gladewater will be Saturday, June 29, noon at Rising Star C O G I C Gladewater. Burial will follow in Red Rock Memorial Park Cemetery, Gladewater. Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor in Charge of arrangements.
Mack was born February 10, 1930 in Gladewater. He died June 20, at his residence.
Visitation will be Friday 1 pm - 7 pm at D & D All Faith Chapel Hwy 80 west Gladewater. And one hour prior to service on Saturday.
In lieu of Flowers at Family requests, donations to St. James Baptist Church, Building Fund, Red Rock Community Gladewater.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 26, 2019