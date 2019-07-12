Funeral services for Mr. Lynn Timmons, 81, Kilgore is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Starrville Church of the Living God with Superintendent Melton R. Timmons as eulogist. Burial will be in Center Cemetery, Winona, TX under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mr. Timmons died July 5, 2019. He was born November 9, 1937 in Winona, TX.
Survivors include son, Stephen Timmons; 3 daughters, Cassandra Timmons, Joye Timmons, & Chandra Walker, 2 brothers, Hunt Timmons & Robert Timmons; 2 sisters, Vida (Fred) Lowery & Blaxsie Cross.
Public viewing will be Friday July 12, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 12, 2019