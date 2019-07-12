Lynn Timmons (1937 - 2019)
Service Information
Community Funeral Home of Tyler
1429 North Border Avenue
Tyler, TX
75702
(903)-526-5555
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Community Funeral Home of Tyler
1429 North Border Avenue
Tyler, TX 75702
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Starrville Church of the Living God
Obituary
Funeral services for Mr. Lynn Timmons, 81, Kilgore is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Starrville Church of the Living God with Superintendent Melton R. Timmons as eulogist. Burial will be in Center Cemetery, Winona, TX under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.

Mr. Timmons died July 5, 2019. He was born November 9, 1937 in Winona, TX.

Survivors include son, Stephen Timmons; 3 daughters, Cassandra Timmons, Joye Timmons, & Chandra Walker, 2 brothers, Hunt Timmons & Robert Timmons; 2 sisters, Vida (Fred) Lowery & Blaxsie Cross.

Public viewing will be Friday July 12, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 12, 2019
