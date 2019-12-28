Service Information Autry Funeral Home 1025 SE Loop 456 Jacksonville , TX 75766 (903)-586-6262 Send Flowers Obituary

Lumen Holman went to the Lord Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Mr. Holman was born April 17, 1919 to Wade and Jessie Holman and is a lifelong resident of Jacksonville, Texas. He was married to his adorned wife, Rosemary Crawford, of Crystal City, Texas for 72 years. He was a loving, spiritual devoted family man who received the 2002 East Texas Fair Foundation Family of the Year. He was a partner with his father, W.W. Holman, in Cobb Holman Lumber Company. He remained active in his business until the age of 98. In addition, he managed timber lands and raised longhorn cattle.



He served in all types of civic endeavors, college and university fund-raising activities. Devoted to his God, he served as Sunday school director, teacher and deacon for over 60 years. He also served as president of the Board of East Texas Baptist University and president of Texas Baptist Men. He was a founding member of Sunset Baptist Church and Tyler Street Baptist Church.



Mr. Holman, a forceful speaker deeply consecrated to the ideas of Kiwanis and completely dedicated to the preservation of American way of life, had the distinction of serving as a local club officer, a lieutenant governor and governor of the Texas-Oklahoma District, and as an international trustee. He received one of the highest Kiwanis honors, the W. Hixon medallion and award.



Joining the Boy Scouts as a child, he felt that "A man never stands as tall as the day he stoops to pick up a boy." During Holman's four-year term as Council president of the Boy Scouts of America, her received the Silver Beaver and the Good Shepherd Awards.



Affiliated with the Federal Land Bank for many years eventually earned him the honor to act as a Chairman and Director of the Tyler location during the 1980's. He then became the Executive Director of the National Association of Farm Credit System (FCS) Stockholders known as the "Grassroots" in 1985 to lead the fight to maintain local control over the Farm Credit system.



Mr. Holman known by family and friends as Daddy Luman, was preceded in death by his parents and beloved wife, Rosemary Crawford Holman; brothers, Wade Kent Holman and Dr. James Holman; sister, Mary Elba Brown; son, Luman Kent Holman; daughter, Rosemary Diers; and a grandson, Peyton Diers.



He is survived by his sons, Wade Holman and wife Betty, Charles Holman and wife Jodie; daughters, Carol and husband Captain Bobby Holder, Nancy and husband Tony Bolton, Diane Stripling and husband Bruce and daughter-in-law, Patsy Holman.



He is also survived by 22 grandchildren, John Kent Holman, Kris Holman, Maria McNamara, Christie Dorman, Trey Miller, Brad Holder, Robert (Bob) Lang, Mike Holder, Wade Holman, Randy Holman, Stephen Holman, Jason Holman, Carrie Westbrook, Laura Hennessee, Scott Diers, Monica Wakefield, Tony Bolton, Clint Bolton, Tonya Hamlin, Christie Bland, Curt Stripling and Wes Stripling. In addition, he is survived by 42 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren



A funeral service is scheduled at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Autry Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville. Daniel Allen will officiate. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. He will be laid to rest at Still Waters Memorial Gardens.



Grandson will serve as pallbearers and honorary pallbearers will be Captain Bobby Holder, Tony Bolton, Bruce Stripling and Carnell Boseman.



In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations in memory of Luman Holman be made Jacksonville Baptist College, 105 Albritton Drive, Jacksonville, Texas 75766 or an organization of your choice.



