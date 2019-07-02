Services for Retired Lt. Col. Robert "Bob" Filemyr, 97 of Tyler, are 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019 in the Chapel of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home with Pastor Lon Graham and Dr. Charles Dodson officiating. He will be buried with Military Honors at Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Bob Filemyr went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 30, 2019 in Tyler. He was born June 28, 1922 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Albert and Ida Cecilia Stamberger Filemyr. Bob started his career in the United States Air Force, rising to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He served as a bomber pilot during World War II. He was a member of The Woods Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wives, Vivian Filemyr, Carolyn Filemyr and Patsy Filemyr. Also by all of his siblings, he was the last of eight.
Survivors are his five daughters, Debra Austin of San Francisco, CA, Diana Gregory of Ball Ground, GA, Pam Hulsey of Tomball, Lynette Fewell and Kim Odette of Tyler; nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson.
Memorials may be made to The Hospice of East Texas Foundation or to Heart to Heart Hospice in Tyler. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
