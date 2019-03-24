Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Loyd Dowd. View Sign

A memorial service will be held for Dr. Loyd Dowd at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019 at United Methodist Church, 217 W. Quitman Ave., Gladewater, Texas 75647.



Loyd Dickard Dowd was born September 18, 1949 in Tyler, Texas. After high school, he began his education at TJC on a full music scholarship. He was a 1977 graduate of University of Texas Dental Branch in Houston. Dr. Dowd had many affiliations, including the UT Dental Branch Alumni Association, TJC Alumni Association, Alpha Chi National Scholastic Honor Society, American Radio Relay League, and Delta Sigma Delta dental fraternity. He also was involved with the development and research in Biomedical Sciences in Houston, Pre-Doctoral Fellow in Developmental Therapeutics, cancer research at M.D. Anderson Hospital in Houston.



Dr. Dowd loved spending all his free time with his wife, Tanya, who was his love and soul mate, and his precious yorkies, Marcie and Mickey. His passion was also his dental clinic, Tyler Dental Care, where he practiced dentistry for over 40 years, and treated his patients and staff like "family". He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle with Tanya, playing his guitars at New Life Fellowship Church and playing with his band during Hawkins High School reunions.



He married Tanya in October 2008 and expressed many times how he believed God had put them together and blessed him with her two sons, whom he called "his own". He loved spending time with his grandchildren, especially Faith & Texas Nelson, who adored their "Papa".



Dr. Dowd passed away at the age of 69 on March 17, 2019 at his home in Whitehouse. He was preceded in death by his parents, Loyd Robertus Dowd and Dr. Roy Frances Dowd; grandparents; aunt, Sue Dickard Peterson; and a cousin, Keith Barker.



He is survived by his loving wife, Tanya; sons and daughters-in-law, Jonathan & Margo Nelson of Camas, Washington and Christopher & Genevieve Nelson of Liberty City; five grandchildren, Victoria, Olivia, and Sophia Nelson, all of Camas, Washington, and Faith and Texas Nelson of Liberty City. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Judye Leach and husband Greg of Kilgore, Glenda Parks Ortega and husband Mario of Gladewater; several nieces and nephews, Christy & Matt Schwieger, Amanda & Josh Brown, Katie Parks, Samantha Brown, Matthew & Riley Schwieger; dear aunt, Bonnie Dickard Barker Cain and husband Shelton of Longview; and cousin, Rodney Dowd.



Memorial donations may be made in lieu of flowers to Smith County Animal Control, 322 E. Ferguson St., Tyler, Texas 75702, or New Life Fellowship Church, 815 N. Main St., Gladewater, Texas 75647.



"Don't think of me as gone away. My journey's just begun. Life holds so many facets. This earth is but one."

