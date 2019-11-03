Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Send Flowers Obituary

Services for Louise Seaberry, (87), of Tyler will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at West Erwin Church of Christ in Tyler with Minister Bill Allen officiating. Burial will follow at Chandler Memorial Cemetery in Chandler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.



Mrs. Seaberry passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019 in Tyler. She was born June 17, 1932 in White Oak to Wilbur and Vina Moore.



Louise was a member of West Erwin Church of Christ for over 33 years where she was very active in the Benevolent Center, the cooking teams and Young At Heart. She graduated from White Oak High School and attended secretarial school. She worked most of her adult life as an administrative assistant and office manager. She worked with Phillips Petroleum in Bartlesville, OK for almost 20 years, and after she "retired" worked for Vannoy and Associates in Tyler as an administrative assistant for several years.



Louise was preceded in death by her husband of almost 55 years, Charles Eugene Seaberry and a grandson, Dylan Charles Seaberry. Louise is survived by her loving family including her son, David Eugene Seaberry and his wife Sonia Seaberry; a granddaughter, Samantha Lynn Stewart and her husband Abram Josiah Stewart; and a step-grandson, Amzie Paul Dunn. She also has four great grandchildren, Abram Josiah Jr., Leo Gabriel, Koby Lynn and Evan Isaiah. Louise also has a sister, Margie Harris of Houston and many nieces and nephews.



Pallbearers will be Abram Stewart, Dr. Aaron Duvall, Davey Carter, Danny Snell, David Keen and Donnie Carnathan. Honorary pallbearers will be Amzie Dunn, Bob Bray, Bill Perryman and Bill White.



Visitation is scheduled from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler.



In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to one of the following: West Erwin Church of Christ Missions Ministry, 420 W. Erwin St., Tyler, TX 75702 or Eastern European Missions, P.O. Box 55245, Hurst, TX 76054 or Christian Homes and Family Services, 5476 Hollytree Dr., Tyler, TX 75703.



