Louis R. Cobbs of Tyler died peacefully on Sunday evening, February 2, 2020, after a brief illness.A native of Dallas, TX, Dr. Cobbs was born on November 8, 1925 to the parents of Leo David Cobbs and Georgia Ann Swindell Cobbs. He served in the Navy during World War II in preparation for service as a Navy Chaplain. He went on to earn graduate and post graduate degrees at Howard College in Birmingham, Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, and Union Theological Seminary in Richmond, VA.Dr. Cobbs served as pastor in Texas 1947-51; taught Bible and directed Baptist Student Ministries at the University of Texas in El Paso, 1951-56, and Texas Tech University in Lubbock, TX, 1956-59. He served on the staff of the Texas Baptist Executive Board in Dallas as associate director of the Department of Student Work, 1959-64. He served as a member of the staff of the Baptist Foreign Mission Board in Richmond, VA, for for 27 years, until his retirement in 1991, when he moved to Tyler.At the Foreign Mission Board Dr. Cobbs developed the Missionary Journeyman Program, and for 20 years served as director of the Personnel Selection Department, overseeing the appointment of more than 7,200 missionaries traveling to more than 55 countries.Following retirement, Dr. Cobbs remained actively involved in Baptist ministries as a member of First Baptist Church, Tyler, and volunteer with the Smith County Baptist Association, and the Baptist General Convention of Texas. He served on the Board of the T. B. Maston Foundation.Dr. Cobbs was preceded in death by his parents; wife Mary Vic Cobbs; two daughters Becky Cobbs Fanning and Libby Gowin; grandson Justin Fanning; and brother George Cobbs.He is survived by wife Dr. Berta Seitz Cobbs; two sons, Bobby Cobbs (Cheryl), and Dr. David Cobbs (Tammy); sisters-in-law Louise Runyan (Roy) and Mary Cobbs; brother-in-law Shelby Weir, Jr. (Laurie); sons-in-law Ron Gowin and Barry Fanning; eight grandchildren, Dr. Matt Wood (Amy); Mark Wood of Athens; Charlie Fanning of Austin; Amy Cobbs Cutting (Brendan); Andy Cobbs (Carol); Travis Cobbs (Anna); Trevor Cobbs; and Tanner Cobbs (Charly); and nine great-grandchildren.Memorial services will be held on Saturday, February 15 at the First Baptist Church, Tyler at 2:00 p.m.(In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorials may be sent to the Louis R. Cobbs Endowed Scholarship Fund at Logsdon School of Theology, Hardin-Simmons University, Box 16100, Abilene, TX.)

