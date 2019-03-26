On March 23rd, 2019, Louis passed away at the Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, Texas due to medical complications. Louis was 58 years old. Louis DeRosa was born in New Haven, Connecticut on May 9, 1960.
Louis spent over 30 years working in sales, a career that took him across the country from Connecticut to Washington, and finally to Texas. An active member in his communities, Louis was known for donating his time to a number of different groups, including M-Dog, Rotary Clubs and Chambers of Commerce. Louis was a devout Christian who also enjoyed traveling, family, fine wine, the beach, and celebrating Italian culture - especially food.
He is survived by his parents, Christine and George DeRosa; his wife, Shannon Hemminger-DeRosa; his son, Angelo DeRosa (Elena); daughters, Sarah Manfredi (Christopher), Angie DeRosa, and Evie DeRosa; siblings, Thomas DeRosa (Caroline), Michael DeRosa (Darla), Georgia Grubb (Walter) and Christopher DeRosa (Marisol); grandchildren, Antigone DeRosa and Lennox Manfredi; and many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews. He also leaves behind his dogs, Valentina and Chico.
Louis's family would like to thank everyone at Longview Regional Medical Center and Baylor University Medical Center for the compassionate care he received.
All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Louis' name to an animal shelter of your choice.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 26, 2019