Services for Lou Ann Glover, of Flint, will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Bullard on Sunday, September 1st, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Interment will be at Noonday Cemetery.
Lou Ann Glover was born April 15th, 1939 in Tyler, Texas to Eldridge Oren Farmer and Effie Lou Stephenson Farmer Craig. She married George "Mack" Glover on July 17th, 1974.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Helen Tingley.
Mrs. Glover is survived by her daughter Patty Rivers and husband Clint of Bullard; son Kyle Gregory and wife Alice of Abilene; daughter Sharon McGuffey of Chapel Hill; son Mike Glover and wife Brenda of Tyler; daughter Lynda Tomlin and husband Melvin of Whitehouse; daughter Tammy Dowdy of Palestine; daughter Karrie Lampin and husband James of Whitehouse; brother James Farmer and wife Barbara of Lindale.
She is also survived by her 17 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Aug. 31, 2019